The idea is that national unity speeds development. It is up to national politics to foster national unity. Politics, however, is divisive. It is competitive. The competition needs investments. It is thus doubly expensive since the unity sought need not be forthcoming on account of politics. The demand for unity is real but illusive. Especially in our sort of politics where the scramble for power is a no holds bar competition rendered more expensive by external and internal factors the chances that a unified approach will emerge indigenously has been made more difficult. The Americans will perhaps find the vehemence of the Millennium Challenge Fund debate somewhat befuddling. Offices have been set up in the past years and two governments, one sitting and the other in opposition at the moments have both initialed the agreements and it is only now the Nepali politics heats up on the issue at the tail end of a requirement that the deal must pass the parliament. What is unfortunate is that the donor is going through a grind-mill of charges above and beyond the agreement and the very intents of the donation is being so grossly hyped that it would appear that the opponents of the MCC are active in maligning the Americans in Cold War style.

The funny thing is that the recipients in Nepal are currently the communists. It is this communist thought that fuelled the standard image of American imperialism. A project that directly invests into a much needed transmission line that is needed t to ultimately carry the load of electricity produced in the country also for exports, the accompanying roads and stations it needs is being distorted into an American attempt to enter Nepal strategically for dubious purposes. The tragedy is that the government who is the recipient is being ineffective in its attempts to justify it. This is because much of the discontent emanates from within the ruling party. The charges are typically communist rhetoric. On the other hand, growing discontent against the party conveniences numbers using the MCC to badger communist revisionism. What is amusing is that the actual opposition party is pressing the communists activate the deal since there is a pressing time limit.

All this goes to show the irony that is Nepali politics. The Americans are known to have pushed for the current polity which the population is aware is not inclusive on any account. The change has yielded a crop of politicians with tremendous organizational monopoly that has violated the sanctity of the constitution and, by implication, has shown tremendous penchant to be above the law. By association therefore the system as a product of American support is reviving old anti-Americanism on an issue of American aid that need not have been brought into controversy had the issues been transparent on time, In so many ways therefore the American evaluation for the MCC that helped qualify Nepal for the deal is as misplaced as its support.