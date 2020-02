Kathmandu, 5 February : Nepali Congress lawmaker Prabata DC Chaudhary has been accused of fraud. According to Parliament Secretariat, Krishna Raj Pandey and Lila Bahadur Thapa of Dang district have filed the complaint against her. They have accused her of defrauding them of Rs 800,000 . They both belong to Nepali Congress. They approached the Parliament Secretariat as their complaint went unheeded by the the party.

People’s News Monitoring Service