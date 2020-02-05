Murder accused ward chair arrested

Kathmandu, 5 February : Police have arrested ward chairperson of Rajbiraj municipality-15, Ram Prasad Yadav, on the charge of his involvement in attempt to murder. According to District Police Office, Saptari, Tilak Bharati, Yadav, who had been absconding, was charged of murdering a person and he was presented at the District Court. Police have also apprehended Shatrughan Sah, 25, of Rupani rural municipality-4 and second wife Sajani Kumari Sah, 20, on the charge of polygamy. Both of them had been absconding after first wife of Shatrughan, Pramila Kumari Sah, 30, filed case of polygamy against them.

People’s News Monitoring Service