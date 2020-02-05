  • Wednesday 5th February 2020
NC registers proposal of public importance

  • Published on: February 5, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 5 February: The min opposition Nepali Congress has registered a proposal of public importance relating to the long term scheme on employment at the House of Representatives.The NC said the proposal related to the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security urges the government to ensure long term arrangement for creating jobs within country in view of the potentials.
     The proposal is registered by lawmaker  Dila Sangraula and backed by lawmaker duo Sanjay Kumar Gautam and Rangamati Shahi.
     The NC demanded that the government make more effective and well managed the relief provided to the youths facing problems in course of foreign employment, and seek long-term solution to the problems of foreign employment by holding discussion with multi-stakeholders.
