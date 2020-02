By Our Reporter

NIC Asia clients will get special discount on purchase of Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+ and Samsung Galaxy Note10/10+.

An agreement between NIC Asia and Samsung Nepal has been inked for providing upto 15 percent of discount on the purchase of mobile sets by using the Bank’s debit and credit cards and mobile banking service.

Bank’s CEO Santosh Kumar Rathi and Samsung Nepal’s general manager Pranaya Ratna Sthapit signed the agreement.

This offer will be effective until 28 February.