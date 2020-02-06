  • Thursday 6th February 2020
People's Review

46 MPs ask to lift ban on marijuana farming

  • Published on: February 6, 2020

    • By Our Reporter
    As many as 46 lawmakers of the ruling Nepal Communist Party have registered a motion in the House urging the government to legalise the cultivation of marijuana and impose a ban on the import of alcohol.
    The farming, production and trade of marijuana and cannabis are banned in Nepal since 1973. The lawmakers claim that over 65 countries, including the US, Canada and Germany, which had led the movements for banning marijuana in the 1970s, have already legalised it.
    Lawmaker Birodh Khatiwada, from Makawanpur district, proposed the motion, which got support from 45 others lawmakers of the party in the House of Representatives. Makawanpur is one of the districts that produces the highest amount of marijuana illegally.
    The lawmakers have argued that the legalisation can be economically beneficial for the country and would help improve people’s living standards.
    “Marijuana has multiple uses. It also helps earn foreign currencies and produce medicines,” Khatiwada said.

