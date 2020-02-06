  • Thursday 6th February 2020
Bagmati state to operate bus service

  • Published on: February 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 February : The Bagmati state government is all set to operate ‘electric bus’ on its own by establishing a separate independent agency.The Bagmati state government has decided not to provide money to Sajha Yatayat to purchase buses and put forward preparation to operate the service on its own.It may be noted that the federal government had decided to take back Rs 3 billion it had provided to Sajha for the purchase of electric buses.Though the Bagmati state had pledged to provide Rs 300 million to Sajha, the amount has not yet been disbursed.

