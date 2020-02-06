Congressmen start consultaion as CIAA files corruption case against its VP

Kathmandu, 6 February :The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has started legal consultation after the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) lodged corruption case against its vice-president Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar in the Baluwatar land grab scam.NC office-bearers are discussing the CIAA charge sheet at the residence of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha. Later in the afternoon, the party is holding a press briefing clarify its position and further steps to be taken with regard to Gachhadar’s status in the party.

People’s News Monitoring Service