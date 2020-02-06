  • Thursday 6th February 2020
People's Review

Congressmen start consultaion as CIAA files corruption case against its VP

  • Published on: February 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 February :The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has started legal consultation after the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) lodged corruption case against its vice-president Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar in the Baluwatar land grab scam.NC office-bearers are discussing the CIAA charge sheet at the residence of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha. Later in the afternoon, the party is holding a press briefing clarify its position and  further steps to be taken with regard to Gachhadar’s status in the party.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

