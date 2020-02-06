Extradition treaty with china cancelled due to the American pressure

By Our Reporter

Nepal and China have not inked extradition treaty but Nepal recently sent 122 Chinese nationals nabbed in Nepal. It is said that it was an exchange of legal support between the two nations.

Media reports had it that the attempt to sign the treaty was foiled due to a letter sent by a US senator to PM KP Oli a day before Chinese President arrived in Nepal in on a two-day state visit in October last year.

Nepal and China had prepared to ink an extradition treaty during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in October last year. At the last hours, the signing on the treaty was cancelled.

The Foreign Affairs Committee in the US Senate had written a letter to the PM for not signing on the treaty.

An American senator and member of the Foreign Affairs Committee had written a letter on 11 October urging not to ink the treaty as it would affect the Tibetan refugees sheltered in Nepal.

Meanwhile, Americans are exerting pressure on the Nepal government authorities to provide travel document for six Tibetans.

The American Embassy in Kathmandu has put pressure to the Home and Foreign Ministry to provide travel document for some Tibetans. But the Home Ministry has denied issuing travel document for them at the refugee status.

When the Home Ministry denied issuing travel document for the Tibetans, counselor in the Embassy, Michel E Mucey had met Home Ministry officials and put pressure for travel document for six Tibetans for their visit to the US.