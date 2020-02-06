Medical colleges again collecting additional fees from students

By Our Reporter

Many medical colleges have again been found collecting hefty fees from the students. They resorted to illegal works two months after the students ended their sit-in demanding refunding of the extra fee collected by the colleges.

Although the government has set standards fee structures, it has failed to implement it. As a results, the colleges have been collecting extra fees under different headings from the students. They argued that they would not meet expenditure from the fee fixed by the government.

By now Nobel Medical College of Biratnagar was found collecting additional Rs.2.8 million from each student while Kathmandu Medical College has been found charging additional Rs. 435,000, according to guardians. Nepal Medical College has taken extra Rs. 435,000 and Nepalgunj Medical College Rs. 600,000.