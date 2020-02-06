NCP CC meet concludes, Bamdev becomes powerful deputy chair

By Our Reporter

The second central committee (CC) meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) concluded Sunday by endorsing an 11-point proposal on the current issues and endorsing nomination of Bam Dev Gautam as party vice chair..

It was the second CC meeting of the NCP after its formation in May 2018 by unifying the then CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Center.

The meeting concluded after passing the proposal read out by party general secretary Bishnu Poudel.

Following the endorsement of the proposal, NCP chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli delivered concluding remarks in the meeting.

The CC meeting of the ruling party rejected the political map of India issued on November 2, 2019 saying that the map has included Nepal’s territory such as Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani area. The meeting urged the government to resolve the border dispute with India through diplomatic channels.

The CC meet lauded China’s efforts to control spread of the novel coronovirus while expressing hope that the northern neighbour would succeed its the battle against the virus.

The meeting has also called on the government to rescue Nepalis from Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, in Hubei province of China.

The meeting also expressed worry about the tense situation in the west Asia region and urged the government to take diplomatic measures to ensure safety and security of over a million migrant Nepali workers in the region in case any unwanted situation of conflict intensifies.

The five-day meeting that started on January 29, however, showed eroding strength of PM Oli in the party. Another party chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal looked more powerful than Oli as the former was backed by more central committee members. Similarly, senior Madhav Nepal consolidated its strength.

Although it was a meeting of the ruling party, most of the leaders criticised the government for its poor performance and controversial decisions. They demanded that the government should control corruption and investigate into the property of the leaders. Likewise, the meeting was divided over the Millennium Challenge Corporation prompting the CC to form a committee on the issue. Interestingly, Bhim Rawal, an ardent critic of the MCC is also member of the committee.

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said that the government would move ahead with the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) Nepal with utmost priority to the national interest.

“The people who do not have an idea about the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and have not studied the matter have been spreading unnecessary rumours,” he said while speaking at a press meet organised by Press Organisation in Tamghas.

“They should study the programme before making any comments on it,” he added.

Minister Gyawali said that some people were even spreading rumours in regard to connection between the MCC and military strategy and urged one and all not to follow such unsubstantiated opinion.

He is also the member of the task force formed to study the MCC and its programme in Nepal. The committee will submit its detailed report within 10 days.

“There will not be any agreement against the national interest of the country,” he said.

Earlier, the government had said that it was fully prepared to rescue Nepali citizens, including students, in Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus-related pneumonia in China.

While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) had requested the Chinese government to support Nepal in bringing back its citizens in Wuhan, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai on Saturday said that two airplanes were kept ready for the rescue of Nepali students.

There are 190 students in Wuhan alone.

However, the MoFA said that the situation was not as grave as the international media had been reporting.