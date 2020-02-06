Political leaders receiving hefty money from government fund in name of treatment

By Our Reporter

Lawmakers of the federal parliament have been found taking money from the government in the name of medical treatment at a time when poor people have been unable to get basic medical facilities and even medicines. But the lawmakers have been blowing thousands of rupees from the government coffer in the name of medical expenses. Not only that, the government has been paying hospital bills of the lawmakers, who often tend to visit expensive private hospitals even for minor ailment.

The government pays 50 per cent of the bills if the lawmakers receive treatment in private hospitals and 100 per cent of the bill of the government hospitals.

Altogether 125 lawmakers received Rs. 2.6 million medical expenses in a year, according to the Federal Parliament.

Those who received the medical expenses are as follow:

Prakashman Singh Rs. 132,731

Gyan Kumari Chantyal Rs.47553

Narapati Luwar Rs. 41,555

Pramila Kumari Rs. 37,350

Ghanashyam Khatiwada Rs. 35,113

Mina Pande Rs.33,975

Naramaya Dhakal Rs. 33, 042

Dularidevi Khatweni Rs. 32, 681

Laxmanlal Karna Rs. 31,650

Narayan Prasad Khatiwada Rs. 26,282

Chandra Bahadur Khaka Rs. 21,644

Sujata Pariyar Rs. 15, 484