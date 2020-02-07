  • Friday 7th February 2020
People's Review

Bomjon at tricks police

  • Published on: February 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 February : Rape and murder accused Ram Bahadur Bomjon tricking the police has fled from  Sindhuli . A police team had reached his place of prayer in Sindhuli  this morning but it was futile. The Sarlahi District Court had issued an arrest  warrant against him on Thursday.  However, four persons have been arrested from there, according to Sindhuli District Police Office.
    Bomjon, who lives in the guise of an austere sage, has been accused of murdering a disciple, making three nuns and a disciple disappear, and raping at least a nun.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

