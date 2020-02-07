Bomjon at tricks police

Kathmandu, 7 February : Rape and murder accused Ram Bahadur Bomjon tricking the police has fled from Sindhuli . A police team had reached his place of prayer in Sindhuli this morning but it was futile. The Sarlahi District Court had issued an arrest warrant against him on Thursday. However, four persons have been arrested from there, according to Sindhuli District Police Office.

Bomjon, who lives in the guise of an austere sage, has been accused of murdering a disciple, making three nuns and a disciple disappear, and raping at least a nun.



People’s News Monitoring Service