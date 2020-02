Kathmandu, 7 February :A leopard has killed a girl in Pokhara.The wild beast attacked and killed nine-year-old Puja BK of Pokhara metropolis-32, Kothegaun on Thursday night, According to Kaski District Police Office. Her parents Deepak and Apsara BK had immediately searched for Puja after she did not return home till the evening. Police personnel and locals had intensified the search for the missing girl and they recovered her body later.

