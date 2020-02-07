Meeting of the House of Representatives rescheduled for Sunday

Kathmandu, 7 February : The meeting of House of Representatives has been postponed for two days following obstruction from the main opposition Nepali Congress . The meeting could not convene as opposition party lawmakers stood from their respective seats to halt the proceedings of the Parliament.Following the obstruction, Speaker Agni Sapkota had postponed the House for half an hour.

Later, the House meeting was postponed until 1 pm on Sunday by issuing a notice.The party obstructed the House as soon as the session got underway today alleging the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority of being discriminatory in the Lalita Niwas land grab scam.

People’s News Monitoring Service