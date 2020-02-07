  • Friday 7th February 2020
People's Review

Meeting of the House of Representatives rescheduled for Sunday

  • Published on: February 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 February : The meeting of House of Representatives  has been postponed for two days following obstruction from the main opposition Nepali Congress . The meeting could not convene as opposition party  lawmakers stood from their respective seats to halt the proceedings of the Parliament.Following the obstruction, Speaker Agni Sapkota had postponed the House for half an hour.
    Later, the House meeting was postponed until 1 pm on Sunday by issuing a notice.The party obstructed the House as soon as the session got underway today alleging the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority  of being discriminatory in the Lalita Niwas land grab scam.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    SAARC Member States will come up with consensus to convene the 19th Summit at an early date
    SAARC Member States will come up with consensus to convene the 19th Summit at an early date
    Three die in Baglung road mishap
    Three die in Baglung road mishap
    Meeting of the House of Representatives rescheduled for Sunday
    Meeting of the House of Representatives rescheduled for Sunday
    Bomjon at tricks police
    Bomjon at tricks police
    Leopard kills minor
    Leopard kills minor
    Nepal gifts 100 thousand pieces protective mask to China
    Nepal gifts 100 thousand pieces protective mask to China
    Nepal provides 100 thousand units of protective masks to China
    Nepal provides 100 thousand units of protective masks to China
    NC obstructs House today also
    NC obstructs House today also
    Shrestha and Khunjeli bag Excellent Manager of the Year Award
    Shrestha and Khunjeli bag Excellent Manager of the Year Award
    Upper House adopts Media Council Bill
    Upper House adopts Media Council Bill

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology