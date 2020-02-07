  • Friday 7th February 2020
People's Review

NC obstructs House today also

  • Published on: February 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 February: Nepali Congress, main opposition party in the Federal Parliament has obstructed the parliamentary session today also. Yesterday also, NC had obstructed the House affairs protesting the CIAA decision to file case against NC leader Bijaya Gachhadar only by undermining involvement of former prime ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Baburam Bhattarai and NCP general secretary Bishnu Poudel who were also involved in Lalita Niwas land scam case.

    The CIAA had filed a case against 175 individuals including three former ministers alleging their involvement on illegally transferring the government land in Baluatar.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    SAARC Member States will come up with consensus to convene the 19th Summit at an early date
    SAARC Member States will come up with consensus to convene the 19th Summit at an early date
    Three die in Baglung road mishap
    Three die in Baglung road mishap
    Meeting of the House of Representatives rescheduled for Sunday
    Meeting of the House of Representatives rescheduled for Sunday
    Bomjon at tricks police
    Bomjon at tricks police
    Leopard kills minor
    Leopard kills minor
    Nepal gifts 100 thousand pieces protective mask to China
    Nepal gifts 100 thousand pieces protective mask to China
    Nepal provides 100 thousand units of protective masks to China
    Nepal provides 100 thousand units of protective masks to China
    NC obstructs House today also
    NC obstructs House today also
    Shrestha and Khunjeli bag Excellent Manager of the Year Award
    Shrestha and Khunjeli bag Excellent Manager of the Year Award
    Upper House adopts Media Council Bill
    Upper House adopts Media Council Bill

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology