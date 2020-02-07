NC obstructs House today also

Kathmandu, 7 February: Nepali Congress, main opposition party in the Federal Parliament has obstructed the parliamentary session today also. Yesterday also, NC had obstructed the House affairs protesting the CIAA decision to file case against NC leader Bijaya Gachhadar only by undermining involvement of former prime ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Baburam Bhattarai and NCP general secretary Bishnu Poudel who were also involved in Lalita Niwas land scam case.

The CIAA had filed a case against 175 individuals including three former ministers alleging their involvement on illegally transferring the government land in Baluatar.

