  • Friday 7th February 2020
People's Review

Nepal gifts 100 thousand pieces protective mask to China

  • Published on: February 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 February: As a token of support, Foreign Minister Pradip Gyawali and Health Minister Bhanubakta Dhakal handed over 10 thousand units of protective mask to Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi amidst a function organised at Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

    On Thursday, a meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence had decided to send 100,000 protective masks to China.

    Considering shortage of protective masks in China, Nepal government had decided to send masks to China.

    Chinese Ambassador Hou extended heartfelt thanks to Nepal and international community for their contribution to contain corona virus.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    SAARC Member States will come up with consensus to convene the 19th Summit at an early date
    SAARC Member States will come up with consensus to convene the 19th Summit at an early date
    Three die in Baglung road mishap
    Three die in Baglung road mishap
    Meeting of the House of Representatives rescheduled for Sunday
    Meeting of the House of Representatives rescheduled for Sunday
    Bomjon at tricks police
    Bomjon at tricks police
    Leopard kills minor
    Leopard kills minor
    Nepal gifts 100 thousand pieces protective mask to China
    Nepal gifts 100 thousand pieces protective mask to China
    Nepal provides 100 thousand units of protective masks to China
    Nepal provides 100 thousand units of protective masks to China
    NC obstructs House today also
    NC obstructs House today also
    Shrestha and Khunjeli bag Excellent Manager of the Year Award
    Shrestha and Khunjeli bag Excellent Manager of the Year Award
    Upper House adopts Media Council Bill
    Upper House adopts Media Council Bill

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology