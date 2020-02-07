Nepal gifts 100 thousand pieces protective mask to China

Kathmandu, 7 February: As a token of support, Foreign Minister Pradip Gyawali and Health Minister Bhanubakta Dhakal handed over 10 thousand units of protective mask to Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi amidst a function organised at Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

On Thursday, a meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence had decided to send 100,000 protective masks to China.

Considering shortage of protective masks in China, Nepal government had decided to send masks to China.

Chinese Ambassador Hou extended heartfelt thanks to Nepal and international community for their contribution to contain corona virus.

People’s News Monitoring Service