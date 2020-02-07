Nepal -Japan Consultation Mechanism concludes

Kathmadu, 7 February : The third Nepal-Japan Bilateral Consultation Mechanism meeting was held in Kathmandu today.During the meeting, the two sides took stock of all aspects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on further promoting cooperation between the two countries, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Similarly, both sides laid emphasis on the importance of exchanging high-level visits in order to further fortify the bilateral ties.The meeting mainly focused on the areas of trade, tourism, investment, agriculture, infrastructure, hydropower, education, human resources, as well as culture and people-to-people contacts.

People’s News Monitoring Service