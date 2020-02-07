  • Friday 7th February 2020
People's Review

Nepal provides 100 thousand units of protective masks to China

  • Published on: February 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 February : The government has decided to donate 100,000 units of protective masks to the Government of the People’s Republic of China as a gesture of friendship and solidarity with China’s fight against Novel Coronavirus.Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal handed over the consignment to the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nepal  Hou Yanqi today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

