  • Friday 7th February 2020
People's Review

NMB  pledges support for indigenous goods producers

  • Published on: February 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 February :NMB Bank Limited has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Nepal Haatey Kagaz Uddhami Sangh (NHKUS), Rastriya Allo Uddhami Sangh Nepal (RAUSN) and Nepal Udhyamshil Mahila Mahasangh (NUMM) at a ceremony held today. The agreement signed with the above mentioned organizations aims to initiate cooperation on a broad level of activities ranging from capacity development, financial advice, account opening and credit facilities for the members of  associations.

    The MOU was signed by Sunil KC, Chief Executive Officer, NMB Bank and  Narendra Bahadur Saud, Chairman, Nepal Haatey Kagaz Sangh,  Buddhi Purja Magar, Chairman, Rastriya Allo Uddhami Sangh Nepal and  Devika Budathoki, Chairman, Nepal Udhyamshil Mahila Mahasangh.

    NHKUS, RAUSN and NUMM are organizations that support indigenous goods producers and industries thereby supporting employment generation and long term sustainable growth of the local population and the economy at large.

    Speaking at the signing ceremony,  Pawan Kumar Golyan, Chairman, NMB Bank remarked “NMB Bank believes that  value based banking and sustainable banking are intrinsic to foster domestic export potential while enhancing domestic production and  employment generation. This initiative between our organizations will result in greater synergy and allow us to serve the members of the NHKUS, RAUSN and NUMM for mutual benefit alongside providing benefits to the national economy”

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepal -Japan Consultation Mechanism concludes
    Nepal -Japan Consultation Mechanism concludes
    NMB  pledges support for indigenous goods producers
    NMB  pledges support for indigenous goods producers
    ‘SAARC Member States will come up with consensus to convene the 19th Summit at an early date’
    ‘SAARC Member States will come up with consensus to convene the 19th Summit at an early date’
    Three die in Baglung road mishap
    Three die in Baglung road mishap
    Meeting of the House of Representatives rescheduled for Sunday
    Meeting of the House of Representatives rescheduled for Sunday
    Bomjon at tricks police
    Bomjon at tricks police
    Leopard kills minor
    Leopard kills minor
    Nepal gifts 100 thousand pieces protective mask to China
    Nepal gifts 100 thousand pieces protective mask to China
    Nepal provides 100 thousand units of protective masks to China
    Nepal provides 100 thousand units of protective masks to China
    NC obstructs House today also
    NC obstructs House today also

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology