Kathmandu, 7 February: The Management Association of Nepal (MAN) has decorated chief executive officer of the Rastriya Banijya Bank and Mega Bank Kiran Kumar Shrestha and Anupama Khunjeli respectively with the Excellent Manager of the Year Award.

Aidst the function organised on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the Association, Vice President Nandabahadur Pun handed over the award to Shrestha and Khunjeli.

People’s News Monitoring Service