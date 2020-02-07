Three die in Baglung road mishap

Kathmandu, 7 February : Three persons have died in a tractor accident in Bulbule, Tamanakhola rural municipality-3 of Baglung district.The victims have been identified as Rita Pun (21), Man Kumari Pun (52) and Om Prakash Pun (57) from Malika-2 of neighbouring Myagdi district. The ill-fated tractor was carrying around 35 people who were returning from a marriage ceremony. The tractor was heading towards Bunga of Baglung when it crashed. According to police, nine persons sustained injuries in the accident and three of them are critical. They are undergoing treatment at the Mission Hospital in Palpa.

People’s News Monitoring Service