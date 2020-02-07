  • Friday 7th February 2020
People's Review

Three die in Baglung road mishap

  Published on: February 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 February : Three persons  have died in a tractor accident in Bulbule, Tamanakhola rural municipality-3 of Baglung district.The victims have been identified as Rita Pun (21), Man Kumari Pun (52) and Om Prakash Pun (57) from Malika-2 of neighbouring Myagdi district. The  ill-fated tractor  was carrying around 35 people who were returning from a marriage ceremony. The tractor was heading towards Bunga of Baglung when it crashed.  According to police, nine persons sustained injuries in the accident and three of them are critical. They are undergoing treatment at the Mission Hospital in Palpa.

