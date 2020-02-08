‘Central Committee meeting for collectivism’

Kathmandu, 8 February: Chairman of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said the recently concluded Central Committee (CC)meeting of the party was a new fusion of collectivism and integration. Speaking at a programme organised in the capital, the former Prime Miniseter an said that the party had moved ahead in a campaign by being united at the CC meeting. Prachanda also expressed his dissatisfaction over the massive despair and added that corruption should decrease from the local to federal levels so that people could realise this.

People’s News Monitoring Service