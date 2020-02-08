Local govt and residents oppose quarantine at Kharipati

Kathmandu, 8 February : The sixth municipal assembly of Changunarayan municipality has urged the government to search alternative, objecting to the government’s decision of quarantine for the Nepalis to be evacuated from Wuhan of China at Kharipati, Bhaktapur. The municipal assembly started at Kharipati-based Nepal Electricity Authority determined that the government’s decision was not appropriate in any point of view and urged the government to search its alternative. Criticizing the government’s decision, Nepal Communist Party, Nepali Congress and Nepal Peasant and Workers Party’s people’s representatives and municipal assembly members asked the government to correct its decision.

People’s News Monitoring Service