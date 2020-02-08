  • Saturday 8th February 2020
Local govt and residents oppose quarantine at Kharipati

  • Published on: February 8, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 8 February : The sixth municipal assembly of Changunarayan municipality has urged the government to search alternative, objecting to the government’s decision of quarantine for the Nepalis  to be evacuated from Wuhan of China at Kharipati, Bhaktapur. The municipal assembly started at Kharipati-based Nepal Electricity Authority  determined that the government’s decision was not appropriate in any point of view and urged the government to search its alternative. Criticizing the government’s decision, Nepal Communist Party, Nepali Congress and Nepal Peasant and Workers Party’s people’s representatives and municipal assembly members asked the government to correct its decision.

