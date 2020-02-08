  • Saturday 8th February 2020
NA plans to establish separate intelligence department

  February 8, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 8 February: The government has registered a Bill to amendment Army Law in the Federal Parliament with the plan of establishing separate intelligence department under the Nepal Army

    Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwor Pokhrel registered the Amendment Bill in the Parliament on Friday. After endorsement of the Bill from the Parliament, the Nepal Army can establish a separate department strengthening military intelligence, reports Kantipur daily.

