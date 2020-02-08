NA plans to establish separate intelligence department

Kathmandu, 8 February: The government has registered a Bill to amendment Army Law in the Federal Parliament with the plan of establishing separate intelligence department under the Nepal Army
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwor Pokhrel registered the Amendment Bill in the Parliament on Friday. After endorsement of the Bill from the Parliament, the Nepal Army can establish a separate department strengthening military intelligence, reports Kantipur daily.
