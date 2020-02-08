  • Saturday 8th February 2020
People's Review

NCP taskforce starts MCC study

  • Published on: February 8, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 8 February : The Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s 3-member task force formed to study and collect feedback on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has commenced its study into the subject from yesterday.The MCC’s proposed USD 500 million grant to be provided by the American government to Nepal for the development of physical infrastructure and energy in Nepal especially upgradation of roads and expansion of transmission lines has been courting controversies. The MCC should be ratified by the federal parliament first and the grant should be utilized within five years.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Local govt and residents oppose quarantine at Kharipati
    Local govt and residents oppose quarantine at Kharipati
    ‘Central Committee meeting for collectivism’
    ‘Central Committee meeting for collectivism’
    NCP taskforce starts MCC study
    NCP taskforce starts MCC study
    NA plans to establish separate intelligence department
    NA plans to establish separate intelligence department
    Thermal scanner at TIA goes out of order
    Thermal scanner at TIA goes out of order
    Nepal -Japan Consultation Mechanism meet concludes
    Nepal -Japan Consultation Mechanism meet concludes
    NMB  pledges support for indigenous goods producers
    NMB  pledges support for indigenous goods producers
    ‘SAARC Member States will come up with consensus to convene the 19th Summit at an early date’
    ‘SAARC Member States will come up with consensus to convene the 19th Summit at an early date’
    Three die in Baglung road mishap
    Three die in Baglung road mishap
    Meeting of the House of Representatives rescheduled for Sunday
    Meeting of the House of Representatives rescheduled for Sunday

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology