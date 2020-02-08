NCP taskforce starts MCC study

Kathmandu, 8 February : The Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s 3-member task force formed to study and collect feedback on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has commenced its study into the subject from yesterday.The MCC’s proposed USD 500 million grant to be provided by the American government to Nepal for the development of physical infrastructure and energy in Nepal especially upgradation of roads and expansion of transmission lines has been courting controversies. The MCC should be ratified by the federal parliament first and the grant should be utilized within five years.

People’s News Monitoring Service