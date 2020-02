Kathmandu, 8 February: One, out of two, thermal scanner indicating body temperature installed at the Tribhuvan International Airport health desk is out of order for more than ten days.

The scanner helps to locate elementary symptoms of coronavirus in human body, reports Naya Patrika daily.

Remaining one scanner is not enough to check all passengers arrived at TIA, according to health desk in-charge at TIA Gopal Pandey.

People’s News Monitoring Service