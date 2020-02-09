  • Sunday 9th February 2020
Congress cadres take to street against CIAA

  Published on: February 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 February : Nepali Congress (NC) cadres of various sister organisations including Nepal Tarun Dal have taken to  the street staging protests and demonstration again the move of anti- graft body- the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) for  implicating Congress leader Bijaya Kumar Gachhchadar in the Lalita Niwas land grab scam. The NC leaders, youth and students wings  condemned the anti-graft  constitutional body’s move to prosecute only the NC leaders while not prosecuting NCP leaders like Madhav Kumar Nepal and Bishnu Poudel although they were also connected to the land scam.

