  • Sunday 9th February 2020
People's Review

Government indecisive on lifting Nepalis from Wuhan

  • Published on: February 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 February: The government is yet uncertain about when the Nepali students in Wuhan will be airlifted to Nepal.

    The government has prepared Nepal Electricity Authority premises in Kharipati to keep students airlifted from China on quarantine. Likewise, the Health Ministry has managed a 60 member medical team to observe the students brought from China during the quarantine period of minimum 14 days.

