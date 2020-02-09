Import restriction on above 15 year old aircraft

Katmandu, 9 February: The government is drafting a new aviation law by restricting import of above 15 year old aircraft.

In the previous law, there was the provision for allowing import of upto 20 year old aircraft.

In the new draft, for the pressurized aircraft, it should not be older than 15 years from manufacture date or should not have completed 50 percent of its economic design life or should not have completed 35 thousand pressurization cycle, reports Gorkhapatra daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service