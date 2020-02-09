  • Sunday 9th February 2020
People's Review

Import restriction on above 15 year old aircraft

  • Published on: February 9, 2020

    • Katmandu, 9 February: The government is drafting a new aviation law by restricting import of above 15 year old aircraft.

    In the previous law, there was the provision for allowing import of upto 20 year old aircraft.

    In the new draft, for the pressurized aircraft, it should not be older than 15 years from manufacture date or should not have completed 50 percent of its economic design life or should not have completed 35 thousand pressurization cycle, reports Gorkhapatra daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Government receives FDI commitment for above Rs 28 B
    Government receives FDI commitment for above Rs 28 B
    Import restriction on above 15 year old aircraft
    Import restriction on above 15 year old aircraft
    Sri Lanka established logistics hub in South Asia
    Sri Lanka established logistics hub in South Asia
    Local govt and residents oppose quarantine at Kharipati
    Local govt and residents oppose quarantine at Kharipati
    ‘Central Committee meeting for collectivism’
    ‘Central Committee meeting for collectivism’
    NCP taskforce starts MCC study
    NCP taskforce starts MCC study
    NA plans to establish separate intelligence department
    NA plans to establish separate intelligence department
    Thermal scanner at TIA goes out of order
    Thermal scanner at TIA goes out of order
    Nepal -Japan Consultation Mechanism meet concludes
    Nepal -Japan Consultation Mechanism meet concludes
    NMB  pledges support for indigenous goods producers
    NMB  pledges support for indigenous goods producers

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology