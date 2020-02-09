  • Sunday 9th February 2020
MPs, Mayors and other 208 people’s representatives are contractors!

  • Published on: February 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 February : As Nepal entered into federal, democratic and republican system of governance, anomalies in every sector of everyday walk of life is growing unabated. Some 208 people’s representatives including members of Federal Parliament, mayors and elected members of local government are contractors and who have adversely marred the development of good governance and promoted corruption.

    According to media reports, there are 6 elected members in the Federal Parliament who are contractors while the Provincial Parliament has 18 members who own and operate construction companies or have huge stake in them. The local level government has 184 such representatives whose job is to get contracts for construction of physical infrastructure and fulfill their personal interest.The conflict of interest is so rampant that no action has been taken so for to check such aberration.

     

