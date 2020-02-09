NHRC urges govt to evacuate Nepalis from China

Kathmandu, 9 February :The National Human Rights Commission has urged the government to evacuate Nepalis from China’s Hubei at the earliest. Issuing a statement today the Commission urged the government to create an environment for their safe evacuation as early as possible. .

The commission stated that it has also decided to summon Foreign and Health Secretaries to take information on what the ministries have been doing to evacuate Nepalis.Some 180 Nepalis in China are willing to come home amid the epidemic of corona virus.

People’s News Monitoring Service