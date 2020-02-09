  • Sunday 9th February 2020
NHRC urges govt to evacuate Nepalis from China

  • Published on: February 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 February :The National Human Rights Commission  has urged the government to evacuate Nepalis from China’s Hubei at the earliest. Issuing a statement today the Commission urged the government to create an environment for their safe evacuation as early as possible. .

    The commission stated that it has also decided to summon Foreign and Health Secretaries to take information on what the ministries have been doing to evacuate Nepalis.Some 180 Nepalis in China are willing to come home amid  the epidemic of corona virus.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

