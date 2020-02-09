  • Sunday 9th February 2020
Obstruction in parliament continues

  • Published on: February 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 February : Enraged by the discriminatory behavior of the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA)  in Lalita Niwas Land Grab scam,  the main opposition  party Nepali  Congress today too obstructed the meeting of the House of Representatives.

    The anti-graft constitutional body CIAA on Wednesday filed a corruption case at the Special Court against 175 people including former Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy-leader of the Nepali Congress Parliamentary Party, Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar, indicting them in the Lalita Niwas land grab  scam. The party has been obstructing the parliamentary proceedings since Thursday . The next meeting is slated for Tuesday afternoon.

