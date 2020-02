Kathmandu, 9 February : Two traffic police officers have been held by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), Butwal, with bribe. According to CIAA, Assistant Sub-inspector Surya Bahadur Adhikari, and Constable Chabi Lal Pokharel has been apprehended with Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively in bribe. The anti-graft constitution body is further investigating into the case.

People’s News Monitoring Service