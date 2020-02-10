  • Monday 10th February 2020
America exerting pressure for early ratification of MCC

  • Published on: February 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 February : The United States has started exerting pressure on Nepal government and other relevant officials for the early ratification of Millennium Challenge Corporation(MCC). American Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry is applying influence and mounting pressure on high ranking officials of Nepal along with Deputy Vice-president of MCC  Jonathan Brooks, who is currently on an official visit to Nepal.

    According to media reports, Ambassador Berry and  Vice-president Brooks have taken stock of parliamentary ratification and communicated to the Nepali side that amendments to the MCC agreement were not possible at this point of time since the agreement was signed in September 2017.

    Berry and Brooks have held series of meetings with Prime Minister, Minister for foreign affairs and finance Minister. They are schedule to meet top leaders of ruling NCP including JN Khanal.

    A section of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has taken strong stand against endorsing the agreement in its present form. The NCP has formed a study panel to recommend on MCC, spearheaded by former Prime Minister JN Khanal. The NCP has also stated that it would decide on it only after the study team led by Khanal submits its report.

