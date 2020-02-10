  • Monday 10th February 2020
People's Review

Cabinet yet to find new IGP

  • Published on: February 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 February: Today’s cabinet meeting was unable to finalize the name of new Nepal Police IGP. Therefore, the cabinet meeting has been called for tomorrow to finalize new IGP.

    There are three possible candidates to the post of IGP on the basis of their seniority. They are DIGs Thakur Gyawali, Tarini Prasad Lamshal and Surya Prasad Upadhaya.

    Even if nominated one among the three possible candidates to the post of IGP, he is going to be retired in June this year.

    IGP Sarbendra Khanal is going to be retired from tomorrow.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

