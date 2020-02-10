CG Communications illegally claiming mobile operation license

  • Monday 10th February 2020
  • Published on: February 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 February: CG Communications, which holds license to operate telecommunication service in rural area, is claiming for integrated license to operate mobile service, which is illegal.

    The government has asked the Communications to complete all necessary formalities to get license to operate mobile service.

    STM Telecom Communications Pvt Ltd was established to provide telecommunication service in rural areas along with the government grant worth 11 million 865 thousand rupees. Later, the company was acquired by the CG Communications. Since change of the name, the new company is forcing the government to provide license to operate mobile service.

    Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Gokul Banskota said, “Nepal Telecommunications Authority is the organ to provide license related to telecommunications to the private sector. Is it justifiable to acquire license through a cabinet decision from the government which was going to collapse soon by bypassing the Authority?”

    If the Communications will come for license by producing all necessary documents, the Communications can get license, the Minister said.

    “The government will not become afraid from any kind of warning,” he said according to the Gorkhapatra daily.

    To recall, the CG Communications had held a press conference alleging that the government denied to provide permission to operate mobile service at very cheap price.

