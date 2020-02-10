  • Monday 10th February 2020
Chinese visa fee expensive by three times  more

  • Published on: February 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 February: At a time when Nepal has introduced free visa for the Chinese nationals, Nepalis visiting to China will have to pay three times more visa fee than the existing fee.

    The Chinese Embassy has established Visa Application Service Center. The Center has issued new visa fee for the Nepalis which is almost three times more than the existing fee.

    The office at Raising Mall in the King’s Way has been authorized to collect visa document and sent that to the Embassy to put visa.

    As per the regular visa fee, the Embassy was taking two thousand two hundred rupees for normal fee obtaining visa within four days. Now, additional three thousand nine hundred rupees has been added as service charge on it.

    Likewise, to obtain visa in three days, one has to pay ten thousand seven hundred fifty rupees.

    To obtain visa within two days, one has to pay 14 thousand rupees. Accordingly, for visa in different categories, fee has been inclined along with service charge introduced recently.

