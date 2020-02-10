  • Monday 10th February 2020
Former secretary Karki’s wife found wounded, murder attempt suspected

  • Published on: February 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 February: Former secretary of the Nepal government Arjun Karki’s wife found seriously wounded at his home in Sanepa this morning. His servant Bijaya Chaudhari is  found dead.

    Karki, while returning from Pashupati Temple this morning, found her seriously injured, whereas, servant was found dead.

    It is suspected that servant Chaudhari, who could be dissatisfied with the owner, could have attempted murder of Mrs Karki and latter he committed suicide.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

