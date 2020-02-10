Former secretary Karki’s wife found wounded, murder attempt suspected

Kathmandu, 10 February: Former secretary of the Nepal government Arjun Karki’s wife found seriously wounded at his home in Sanepa this morning. His servant Bijaya Chaudhari is found dead.

Karki, while returning from Pashupati Temple this morning, found her seriously injured, whereas, servant was found dead.

It is suspected that servant Chaudhari, who could be dissatisfied with the owner, could have attempted murder of Mrs Karki and latter he committed suicide.

People’s News Monitoring Service