Kathmandu, 10 February : Police have nabbed 14 persons from Lalitpur Metropolitan City for their alleged involvement in illegal gambling. According to Central Police News Section, acting on a tip-off, police raided a house and arrested the gamblers with Rs 126, 707. Meanwhile, a person has been arrested with 200 gram of undeclared gold from Nagdhunga of Chandragiri Municipality.

People’s News Monitoring Service