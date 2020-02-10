Government in child trafficking

Kathmandu, 10 February: The constitution has guaranteed the right to live and education to every children. Odd to note, the government itself is involved in handing over children to foreign citizens in the name of adoption as a son. In the past 20 years, 2633 children have been handed over to the foreigners by taking eight thousand US dollars as fee.

Children below 14 years, who are unable to take right decision themselves, are being exchanged on cash. In last 20 years, the government has been able to earn 21 million 64 thousand US dollar by handing over 2633 children to the foreigners but it is unaware about whereabouts of those children, reports Naya Patrika daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service