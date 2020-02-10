Nepal Airlines connecting Kathmandu with Tokyo from next month

Kathmandu, 10 February : In a bid to bring in more foreign tourists and assist the government’s initiative of Visit Nepal Year 2020,the national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), is to begin a direct flight to Tokyo-Narita of Japan from March 2, 2020.

Issuing a press release today, the NAC said that the Corporation’s wide-body airbus would fly to Narita thrice a week—Monday, Wednesday and Friday.The NAC aircraft would take off from Kathmandu at 01:25 am and return to the TIA at 18:25 hrs the same day from Narita. The promotional introductory fare for one-way travel has now been determined at Rs 37,000 while round trip would cost Rs 73,000.

People’s News Monitoring Service