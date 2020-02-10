  • Tuesday 11th February 2020
People's Review

Nepal Airlines connecting Kathmandu with Tokyo from next month

  • Published on: February 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 February : In a bid to bring in more foreign tourists and assist the government’s initiative of Visit Nepal Year 2020,the national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), is to begin a direct flight to Tokyo-Narita of Japan from  March 2, 2020.

    Issuing a press release today, the NAC said that the Corporation’s wide-body airbus would fly to Narita thrice a week—Monday, Wednesday and Friday.The NAC aircraft would take off from Kathmandu at 01:25 am and return to the TIA at 18:25 hrs the same day from Narita. The promotional introductory fare for one-way travel has now been determined at Rs 37,000 while round trip would cost Rs 73,000.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepal Airlines connecting Kathmandu with Tokyo from next month
    Nepal Airlines connecting Kathmandu with Tokyo from next month
    Ward member and engineer arrested with bribe
    Ward member and engineer arrested with bribe
    Former Secretary Karki’s wife murdered, assailant commits suicide
    Former Secretary Karki’s wife murdered, assailant commits suicide
    Cabinet yet to find new IGP
    Cabinet yet to find new IGP
    Chinese visa fee expensive by three times  more
    Chinese visa fee expensive by three times  more
    Former secretary Karki’s wife found wounded, murder attempt suspected
    Former secretary Karki’s wife found wounded, murder attempt suspected
    America exerting pressure for early ratification of MCC
    America exerting pressure for early ratification of MCC
    Gamblers apprehended, gold seized
    Gamblers apprehended, gold seized
    CG Communications illegally claiming mobile operation license
    CG Communications illegally claiming mobile operation license
    Who will be the next IGP?
    Who will be the next IGP?

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology