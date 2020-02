Kathmandu, 10 February :The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has arrested engineer Sukhdev Adhikari and ward member Krishna Bahadur Adhikari of Bhanu Municipality -13 with bribe. According to CIAA, a team deployed from Pokhara arrested them with Rs 75,000 today. The duo had taken bribe from a service seeker for providing a work conclusion certificate for the construction of a school building.

People’s News Monitoring Service