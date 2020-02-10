Who will be the next IGP?

Kathmandu, 10 February: There left one day only to complete tenure by Nepal Police IGP Sarbendra Khanal. Khanal is completing 30 years tenure on 11 February. He is going to get retirement tomorrow.

Along with Khanal, three AIGs and 18 DIGs are going to get compulsory retirement. Therefore, there left three DIGs to claim the post of IGP on the basis of seniority. They are, Thakur Gyawali from No 1 Province, Tariniprasad Lamshal from Far western Province and Surya Prasad Upadhaya from the Nepal Police Headquarters. They all are going to get retirement in June this year, reports Kantipur daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service