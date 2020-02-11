  • Tuesday 11th February 2020
People's Review

Finally NC exhibits political culture, parliamentary proceedings resume

  • Published on: February 11, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 11 February : The  meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR)has finally resumed  after the main opposition party Nepali Congress (NC) withdrew its protest.The parliament session is currently underway and the lawmakers from various political parties are putting forth their views on the contemporary political issues of public concern.
    A meeting of the NC  parliamentary party held today had decided not to obstruct the proceedings of HoR. The NC had obstructed three consecutive meetings of the HoR opposing  to the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA)’s move to implicate its Vice-president Bijaya Kumar Gachchadar in Lalita Niwas land grab scam. 

    People’s News Monitoring Service

