Finally NC exhibits political culture, parliamentary proceedings resume

Kathmandu, 11 February : The meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR)has finally resumed after the main opposition party Nepali Congress (NC) withdrew its protest.The parliament session is currently underway and the lawmakers from various political parties are putting forth their views on the contemporary political issues of public concern.

A meeting of the NC parliamentary party held today had decided not to obstruct the proceedings of HoR. The NC had obstructed three consecutive meetings of the HoR opposing to the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA)’s move to implicate its Vice-president Bijaya Kumar Gachchadar in Lalita Niwas land grab scam.

People’s News Monitoring Service