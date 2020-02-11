Government plans to airlift Nepalis in Hubei on Saturday

Kathmandu, 11 February: The government has aimed at rescuing Nepali students from Wuhan, Hubei in China on Saturday, 15 February.

The government has instructed the Nepal Airlines Corporation to keep ready one wide body aircraft to fly to Wuhan.

Accordingly, the government has set a medical team to fly to Wuhan to bring the Nepali students.

The government has planned to keep Nepali students brought from Wuhan on quarantine at Kharipati, Bhaktapur.

The government plans to airlift Nepalies on 15 February if it gets permission from WHO authorities and Chinese government.

People’s News Monitoring Service