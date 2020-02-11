Govt. enforces ten percent cashback scheme on VAT

Kathmandu, 11 February : The government on has launched a system to give the customers a 10 per cent cashback on the value-added tax that they need to pay for any goods or services if they make the payment through electronic card.

Finance Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada had announced to give the customers the cashback to promote the use of non-cash payment systems in his budget announcement for the fiscal year. Earlier, the ministry had planned to launch the system on January 10, but minister Khatiwada inaugurated the system only today.

People’s News Monitoring Service