  • Tuesday 11th February 2020
People's Review

Home Minister’s brother put behind the bars

  • Published on: February 11, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 11 February : The Patan High Court has ordered Naresh Thapa, younger brother of Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa to judicial custody. A joint bench of Chief Justice of the court Nahakul Subedi and Justice Sriman Kumar Gautam revoking the earlier order of the Kathmandu District Court has ordered him to custody.”The order of that court to seek bail amount from him instead of keeping him in custody like other defendants is revoked as it seems incongruous,” the High Court in its order has stated. “Proceed the case by keeping him in custody as per clause 67 of the Criminal Code 2017.”

    People’s News Monitoring Service

