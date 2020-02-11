  • Tuesday 11th February 2020
People's Review

International flights disrupt after fire broke out at TIA

  • Published on: February 11, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 11 February: Due to sudden break out of fire at departure area in Tribhuvan International Airport, several international flights were disrupted from 20.15 to 21.25 on Monday evening.

    During the period, a Silk Air aircraft approaching TIA was diverted to Kolkatta whereas other flights were kept on hold.

    A sudden fire broke out from the coffee shop at TIA departure area from short circuit at around 20.00. The fire was brought under control by fire fighting team at 20.30.

    The coffee shop has been partially damaged from the fire, however, no human casualties has been reported.

    According to sources, the coffee shop was in operation by violating the ICAO safety norms.

    Earlier, ICAO safety audit had asked TIA to shift the coffee shop from the present area. The TIA, following the ICAO recommendation, had asked the coffee shop to shift from the area. However, by producing a stay order from the Court, the owner was running coffee shop there.

    People’s News Monitoring Service  

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Government plans to airlift Nepalis in Hubei on Saturday
    Government plans to airlift Nepalis in Hubei on Saturday
    International flights disrupt after fire broke out at TIA
    International flights disrupt after fire broke out at TIA
    Nepal Airlines connecting Kathmandu with Tokyo from next month
    Nepal Airlines connecting Kathmandu with Tokyo from next month
    Ward member and engineer arrested with bribe
    Ward member and engineer arrested with bribe
    Former Secretary Karki’s wife murdered, assailant commits suicide
    Former Secretary Karki’s wife murdered, assailant commits suicide
    Cabinet yet to find new IGP
    Cabinet yet to find new IGP
    Chinese visa fee expensive by three times  more
    Chinese visa fee expensive by three times  more
    Former secretary Karki’s wife found wounded, murder attempt suspected
    Former secretary Karki’s wife found wounded, murder attempt suspected
    America exerting pressure for early ratification of MCC
    America exerting pressure for early ratification of MCC
    Gamblers apprehended, gold seized
    Gamblers apprehended, gold seized

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology