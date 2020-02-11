International flights disrupt after fire broke out at TIA

Kathmandu, 11 February: Due to sudden break out of fire at departure area in Tribhuvan International Airport, several international flights were disrupted from 20.15 to 21.25 on Monday evening.

During the period, a Silk Air aircraft approaching TIA was diverted to Kolkatta whereas other flights were kept on hold.

A sudden fire broke out from the coffee shop at TIA departure area from short circuit at around 20.00. The fire was brought under control by fire fighting team at 20.30.

The coffee shop has been partially damaged from the fire, however, no human casualties has been reported.

According to sources, the coffee shop was in operation by violating the ICAO safety norms.

Earlier, ICAO safety audit had asked TIA to shift the coffee shop from the present area. The TIA, following the ICAO recommendation, had asked the coffee shop to shift from the area. However, by producing a stay order from the Court, the owner was running coffee shop there.

People’s News Monitoring Service