  • Tuesday 11th February 2020
MCC task force seeking extension

  • Published on: February 11, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 11 February : A three-member task force formed by the central committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party to study and recommend on the controversial  Millennium Challenge Corporation grant agreement signed between Nepal and the United States in 2017 is completing its term tomorrow but it has not been able to complete its mandate owing to varieties of reason.
    According to media reports,  the team has not been able to complete the assignment entrusted upon it and  is planning to ask the party leadership to extend the term.

